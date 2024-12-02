Summarize Simplifying... In short Belgium has become the first country to offer formal employment contracts to sex workers, a move hailed as a significant advancement for labor rights.

The new law, passed in 2024, mandates strict employer regulations such as clean premises and panic buttons, and provides workers with rights like refusal of clients, access to pensions, and maternity leave.

However, critics argue it may not fully address issues like trafficking and exploitation.

The law came into effect on December 1

Belgium 1st country to give sex workers formal employment contracts

By Snehil Singh 01:27 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story Belgium has made history by becoming the first country to offer formal employment contracts to sex workers. The law, which came into effect on December 1, 2024, provides benefits such as sick days, maternity leave and pensions. It also guarantees fundamental rights for sex workers, including the ability to refuse clients and set conditions for their services.

Legal progression

New law follows decriminalization of sex work in Belgium

Initially passed in May 2024, the legislation is considered a major step forward for labor rights. This comes after Belgium's 2022 decision to decriminalize sex work and redefine "pimping" to help sex workers access necessary services. Mel Meliciousss, a member of the Belgian union of sex workers (UTSOPI), took to her Instagram account to express pride in the new protections.

Employer regulations

Strict criteria for employers under new Belgian law

Under the new law, employers must meet strict criteria. These include maintaining clean premises, installing panic buttons, and not dismissing employees who refuse clients or specific acts. However, these protections only apply to those with employment contracts, excluding self-employed individuals and those in pornography or striptease. The legislation was introduced after protests during the Covid pandemic highlighted the lack of support for sex workers.

Industry impact

New law's impact on sex workers and industry

Victoria, president of UTSOPI, stressed that the law equips sex workers with essential safety tools. The new legislation requires alarm systems in workspaces and enables sex workers to quit without notice or compensation. It also places strict restrictions on employers with criminal convictions. However, critics such as Julia Crumiere from Isala, an NGO, believe the law may not stop trafficking and exploitation.

Global response

Human Rights Watch describes Belgian law as 'radical'

Erin Kilbride from Human Rights Watch called the law "radical" and encouraged other countries to follow Belgium's example. The new law provides sex workers labor rights and protections equal to those in other professions. That includes access to pensions, unemployment, health insurance, family benefits, annual vacation and maternity leave. These changes took years to materialize in Belgium.