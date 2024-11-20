Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram is introducing a new feature that allows users to reset their content recommendations, offering a fresh start to their feed.

However, Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, warns that this could initially make the app less engaging as it relearns user interests.

This tool, part of Meta's safety initiative, is designed to give users, particularly teens, more control over their Instagram experience.

The tool will be available for all users globally in the coming weeks

How Instagram's new algorithm reset feature will change user experience

By Mudit Dube 09:36 am Nov 20, 202409:36 am

What's the story Instagram is working on a new feature that would let you reset your content recommendations. The tool is aimed at those who feel that the suggested content on their Explore page, home feed, and Reels tab no longer matches their interests. The upcoming addition is similar to a feature introduced by TikTok last year, allowing users to refresh their For You feeds.

User experience

How the new feature works

Once users choose to reset their Instagram recommendations, the app will slowly begin to personalize content according to their activity on posts and accounts. This feature also gives an opportunity to users to review and unfollow accounts that don't interest them anymore. However, Instagram's head Adam Mosseri has warned against using this tool too often as it could affect user experience.

Algorithm impact

Mosseri's caution on the new feature

Mosseri explained in a video post that resetting recommendations is a big move that could make Instagram less engaging at first. He said, "It's going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first, because we're going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests and it will take some time to learn those again." He further clarified that this tool is for when users want a total refresh of their content.

Recommendation control

Instagram's existing tools for content curation

The new feature will complement Instagram's existing tools to curate content recommendations. Currently, users can show interest/disinterest in a post to affect future content suggestions. They can also filter out content containing certain words/phrases using the "Hidden Words" feature. These tools are meant for daily use, while the upcoming reset function is for those looking for a complete overhaul of their recommendations.

Safety measures

Instagram's new feature: A part of Meta's safety initiative

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has said that this new feature is part of their wider effort to introduce new safety measures for teens. The company wants to give teens more control over their Instagram experience as their interests change. Despite being focused on teen users, the feature will be available for all Instagram users once it goes live globally.