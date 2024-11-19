Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft has launched a PC, the Windows 365 Link, designed specifically for businesses.

This eco-friendly device, made from recycled materials, can't run local apps but is perfect for tasks like Microsoft Teams meetings.

It's highly secure, boots quickly, and businesses can manage it remotely. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The device will be available in April 2025

Microsoft has unveiled a PC that can't run local apps

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:10 pm Nov 19, 202408:10 pm

What's the story At its Ignite 2024 event, Microsoft has unveiled a new device, the Windows 365 Link. The compact and lightweight PC connects exclusively with Windows 365, a cloud-based virtual Windows machine. The Windows 365 Link doesn't have storage and can't run local apps. It will be available in select markets by April next year at a suggested retail price of $349 (approximately ₹29,460).

Device features

A unique device with fast booting

Even with these limitations, the Windows 365 Link can perform tasks such as Microsoft Teams meetings and Webex sessions. The device's small, Windows-based OS is extremely secure with non-disablable security features and passwordless login. It boots very quickly ("in seconds," according to Microsoft) and can "instantly" wake from sleep mode.

Enterprise focus

Designed for enterprise use

Microsoft has also clarified that the Windows 365 Link is not for general consumers, but specifically for enterprises. Businesses can remotely manage and reset these units, as well as set them up to automatically check for, download, and install updates. The device is offered with a range of display and peripheral ports, including support for dual 4K monitors, four USB ports, audio and Ethernet jacks.

Environmental impact

An eco-friendly device

Microsoft is touting the environmental benefits of Windows 365 Link, saying it uses less energy than most desktops. The company has also disclosed that the device flaunts 90% recycled aluminum alloy in its top shield, 100% recycled aluminum in the bottom plate, and a motherboard made from 100% recycled copper and 96% recycled tin solder. This is in line with Microsoft's sustainability commitment.