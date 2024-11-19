Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft is launching a new feature, Quick Machine Recovery, to prevent incidents like the CrowdStrike mishap. This tool will allow IT admins to fix machines that aren't booting correctly.

Additionally, Microsoft is requiring security vendors to adopt enhanced testing and response processes, and is developing a framework to move anti-virus processing outside the kernel.

This comes after a faulty update from CrowdStrike, a kernel-level software, caused system crashes.

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:08 pm Nov 19, 202408:08 pm

What's the story In the wake of CrowdStrike's outage, which affected 8.5 million Windows PCs and servers in July, Microsoft is working on a new strategy - Windows Resiliency Initiative. The move is aimed at making Windows more secure and reliable. It involves some basic changes that would make recovery easier for customers running Windows-based machines, in case something like the CrowdStrike incident happens again.

Quick recovery

New feature for remote machine recovery

As part of the Windows Resiliency Initiative, Microsoft has unveiled a new feature dubbed Quick Machine Recovery. The tool enables IT admins to remotely target fixes at machines failing to boot properly. The feature is based on improvements made to the Windows Recovery Environment (Windows RE), David Weston, the Vice President of Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft, explained.

Enhanced security

Microsoft mandates security vendors to adopt specific measures

In the wake of the CrowdStrike incident, Microsoft is now requiring security vendors participating in Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI) to take certain steps to make security and reliability better. These include enhanced testing and response processes, as well as the safe deployment of updates on both Windows PCs and servers.

Framework development

New framework to move anti-virus processing outside kernel

The company is also working with its MVI partners to allow anti-virus processing outside the kernel. This follows the incident where CrowdStrike software, which runs at the kernel level of Windows, let a bad update trigger a Blue Screen of Death on impacted machines. A preview of this new framework would be privately offered to Windows security partners in July 2025.