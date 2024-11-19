Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft Teams is enhancing its user experience with AI-powered features, including an interpreter supporting nine languages and mimicking user voices.

The platform will also upgrade its transcription service to handle 31 languages and summarize visual content shared during meetings.

The platform will also upgrade its transcription service to handle 31 languages and summarize visual content shared during meetings.

Additionally, the Copilot feature will provide brief summaries of files shared in chats, improving efficiency during meetings.

The feature will be released in 2025

Microsoft Teams bringing AI-powered interpreter for multilingual meetings

What's the story Microsoft is all set to revolutionize its Teams platform with an innovative interpreter feature. The new addition will enable users to communicate in their preferred language during meetings, thanks to real-time AI-driven speech-to-speech translation. The technology will mimic the user's voice, and a preview of this feature will be available in early 2025.

Language support

Interpreter feature to support 9 languages initially

The first release of the interpreter feature on Microsoft Teams will support as many as nine languages. This means you can pick from these languages for your communication needs during meetings. The AI technology powering this feature is not just capable of translating speech but also simulating your unique voice in a different language, further enhancing the experience.

Transcription upgrade

Microsoft Teams to support multilingual meeting transcriptions

Along with the interpreter feature, Microsoft Teams is also improving its meeting transcription capabilities. The platform will soon be able to manage multilingual meetings, supporting as many as 31 languages in a single meeting transcript. The update comes as part of a wider series of AI-powered changes coming to the platform, aimed at improving user experience and functionality.

Visual recap

Teams to recap visual content shared during meetings

Microsoft is also working on a feature that will make Teams capable of understanding and summarizing any visual content shared during meetings. This could be content from PowerPoint presentations or web sources. The summary would be provided along with the usual transcript and chat summaries, giving you a comprehensive overview of the meeting's proceedings.

File summary

Copilot to summarize files shared in Teams chat interface

Another upcoming feature is Copilot's ability to give a brief summary of any files shared via the chat interface on Teams. This way, you won't have to open the whole file to get an idea of its contents. The goal is to save time and enhance efficiency during meetings, by giving quick access to critical information from shared files.