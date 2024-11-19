Summarize Simplifying... In short Tech millionaire Johnson's face swelled dramatically after an anti-aging experiment involving fat injections went awry.

Despite the setback, he recovered in a week and remains committed to his ambitious Project Blueprint, which includes controversial methods like blood transfusions from his son, strict dieting, and gene therapy injections.

Johnson is investing $2 million this year in these unconventional life-extending therapies.

Johnson shared the incident on Instagram

Tech millionaire's face 'blows up' after anti-aging experiment goes wrong

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:46 pm Nov 19, 202407:46 pm

What's the story Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson recently suffered a severe allergic reaction during an anti-aging procedure, leaving him with a swollen face. The incident took place following "Project Baby Face," an effort to restore facial volume lost due to a strict diet. Johnson posted pictures of his swollen face on Instagram, narrating the unexpected turn of events.

Experimental procedure

Pursuit of youthfulness leads to severe reaction

The procedure included injecting a fat-derived extracellular matrix into Johnson's face, using fat from a donor. This was because Johnson didn't have enough body fat to extract, after his strict 1,950-calorie diet. The tech mogul detailed the immediate aftermath on Instagram: "Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up. And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn't even see."

Post-reaction recovery

Recovery and future plans

Despite the extreme reaction, Johnson's face returned to normal after seven days. He was adamant about continuing with his anti-aging experiments, saying, "Seven days later my face was back to normal and we were back in the trenches reformulating plans for our next attempt." The tech mogul highlighted the difference between creating a product and being the product himself.

Anti-aging endeavor

Project Blueprint: Johnson's ambitious anti-aging journey

Johnson's anti-aging journey, as part of his ambitious Project Blueprint, has included controversial methods. These include getting blood transfusions from his teenage son—a "young blood" procedure not approved by the FDA, a strict diet coupled with Blueprint-branded supplements, and regular gene therapy injections. Bryan is spending $2 million this year on cutting-edge therapies to extend his life.