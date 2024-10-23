Summarize Simplifying... In short Daze, an AI-powered messaging app, is set to launch on November 4, offering a blend of messaging and social media features.

Created by New York entrepreneur Willem Simons, the app allows users to send colorful messages with images, stickers, and more.

Created by New York entrepreneur Willem Simons, the app allows users to send colorful messages with images, stickers, and more.

With over 1.5 lakh people on the waitlist, Daze, which targets a younger demographic, has raised $5.7 million in funding and promises a user-friendly and creative messaging experience.

Daze is not live yet

This AI-powered messaging app has a 1.5L+ waitlist

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:19 pm Oct 23, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Daze, an AI-backed messaging app built exclusively for Generation Z, is taking social media by storm. The start-up's promotional videos have racked up some 48 million views on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok alone, the most popular video demonstrating Daze has been viewed eight million times. This interest has led to nearly 156,000 sign-ups for the app's waitlist even before its launch on November 4. It will take on iMessage and WhatsApp upon debut.

App features

A unique blend of messaging and social media

Daze is the brainchild of New York-based serial entrepreneur Willem Simons. The app offers a unique blend of messaging and social media features, letting you communicate beyond traditional text bubbles. You can send multi-colored messages with pictures, graphics, stickers, GIFs, drawings, and decorated backgrounds. The app also uses AI to enhance its creative tools, and plans to integrate more AI-based tech in the future.

User experience

User-friendly and creative messaging experience

Simons wants to make Daze a feature-complete messenger capable of taking on established platforms like iMessage and WhatsApp, but with unique, fun features. "You can quickly type a message and press send, or drag the message anywhere within the chat. It is easy to use and utilitarian, but also very free and unconstrained," Simons told TechCrunch. This has been inspired by his work on Muze, an app that reimagined mobile messaging as a creative canvas.

Evolution

Daze's transition and upcoming launch

Originally envisioned as a social calendar, Daze has transformed into a messaging app under Simons's sole leadership. The app was built entirely in React Native to enable its simultaneous release on iOS and Android. The official launch of Daze is slated for November 4. Ahead of this, the app has been tested by some 1,400 invite-only beta users with promising early retention rates reported.

User base

User demographics and funding

Daze mainly targets a younger audience, with most of its beta testers being aged between 13 and 22. The start-up is led by a team of seven full-timers and one part-timer, all of whom are mostly based in New York. Ahead of its launch, Daze has raised $5.7 million from investors such as a16z, Kindred Ventures, Alpaca Ventures, Uncommon Projects, Betaworks, and Maveron.