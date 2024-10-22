Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to add music to their status updates, similar to Instagram's story function.

The feature is not available for testing yet

WhatsApp will soon allow sharing music via status updates

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:37 pm Oct 22, 202405:37 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is working on a feature that would let users share music through their status updates. The capability was spotted in the latest update of the app's beta version for Android, 2.24.22.11, available via Google Play Beta Program. The facility is still in the works and not available for testers yet.

Usage

A closer look at the music-sharing feature

The upcoming music-sharing feature will be integrated into the drawing editor, that comes up after selecting a photo or video for a status update. Users will see a new music button within this editor, which they can use to search for songs or specific artists. Once a song is selected, it will automatically be added into their status update, adding another layer of personalization to their shared content.

Comparison

WhatsApp's music feature mirrors Instagram's story function

The introduction of this music-sharing feature brings WhatsApp's status updates closer to similar offerings from Instagram. On the latter, music sharing has become a popular way to make stories more interactive and personalized. This new addition will let users express their thoughts, feelings, or moments with a soundtrack, enhancing the overall user experience on WhatsApp.