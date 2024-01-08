Now you can ask Alexa to clean your lazy butt

By Rishabh Raj 01:19 pm Jan 08, 202401:19 pm

The bidet pre-mists the toilet bowl for more efficient flushing

Kohler, a top-tier plumbing brand, has unveiled the PureWash E930, a voice-activated bidet seat compatible with standard toilets. You can attach it to your regular commode to bring smart features to your toilet. Retailing at $2,149, the seat features built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration. The product enables you to access various functions hands-free, providing a lavish bathroom experience.

Fine-tuneable spray and comfort features

The PureWash E930 bidet seat boasts a highly adaptable spray with oscillating and pulsating options, adjustable water pressure, and temperature regulation. It also offers a milder child mode and continuously heated water for comfort. Other features include pre-misting the toilet bowl for efficient flushing, automatic opening and closing, a UV light for disinfecting the commode, and a warm air dryer for your buttocks.

Smartphone app and remote control options

Users can link the PureWash E930 to Kohler's app to effortlessly save and switch between their preferences. The app allows control of all the bidet seat's features, including built-in LEDs that double as a nightlight. For those who prefer not to use their smartphone or voice commands during their bathroom routine, Kohler also includes a remote control with the product.