Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram Profile Cards are a handy tool for sharing your profile without typing out your username.

Simply go to your profile, tap the three lines in the top right, select "QR Code" and customize it to reflect your style or brand.

This card, which can be shared via messages or emails, not only directs people to your profile but also serves as a digital portfolio showcasing your bio and contact links. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

These cards can also serve as a digital portfolio for potential collaborators/brands

How to create a custom Instagram Profile Card

By Mudit Dube 04:15 pm Nov 19, 202404:15 pm

What's the story In a bid to boost user interaction and content sharing on the platform, Instagram recently introduced a new feature, called Profile Cards. The tool, which is pretty cool, lets you create a shareable link to your profile with your bio information, profile picture, links, music selection, and a unique QR code. You can even customize the background of your card with an image of your choice.

User convenience

Profile Cards: A tool for seamless sharing

Profile Cards are aimed at making it easier to share Instagram profiles with friends and followers. You can easily create a shareable link to your profile and share it via messages, emails, or other platforms. When someone clicks on it, they would be taken directly to your Instagram profile. This way, you won't have to share your username manually. These cards can also serve as a digital portfolio for potential collaborators/brands displaying user's bio and contact links in one place.

Process

How to create your Instagram Profile Card?

Creating your profile card is fairly simple. Head to your Instagram profile and tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner. Then, select "QR Code" to view your basic profile card. To personalize your card, tap the edit icon in the top right corner. Here, you can unleash your creativity. Change the background color, add emojis, or even upload a custom image. These options allow you to tailor the card to reflect your personal style or brand aesthetic.