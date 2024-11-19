Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets ₹35,000 price cut on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, a favorite among Android fans, has got a massive price cut on Amazon. The flagship smartphone can now be purchased for ₹99,290, which is ₹35,709 less than its original price of ₹1,34,999. The deal is on the Titanium Gray color option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price cut comes as Samsung gears up to launch the successor model - the Galaxy S25 series.
Additional discount on exchange offer
Apart from the direct price cut, Amazon is also providing an exchange discount of up to ₹25,700 for customers trading in their old smartphone. This means potential buyers can get a total discount of over ₹60,000 on the purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The offer doesn't include any additional bank offers or discounts.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications and features
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on One UI 6.1.1 on top of Android 14 and supports seven major Android upgrades. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset, and comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, among other high-end specs.