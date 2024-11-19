Summarize Simplifying... In short The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available on Amazon with a hefty discount of ₹35,000. If you trade in your old smartphone, you can get an additional exchange discount of up to ₹25,700, making the total savings over ₹60,000.

The S24 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset, among other top-tier features. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The deal is on the Titanium Gray color option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets ₹35,000 price cut on Amazon

By Mudit Dube 03:57 pm Nov 19, 202403:57 pm

What's the story Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, a favorite among Android fans, has got a massive price cut on Amazon. The flagship smartphone can now be purchased for ₹99,290, which is ₹35,709 less than its original price of ₹1,34,999. The deal is on the Titanium Gray color option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price cut comes as Samsung gears up to launch the successor model - the Galaxy S25 series.

Exchange deal

Additional discount on exchange offer

Apart from the direct price cut, Amazon is also providing an exchange discount of up to ₹25,700 for customers trading in their old smartphone. This means potential buyers can get a total discount of over ₹60,000 on the purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The offer doesn't include any additional bank offers or discounts.

Tech specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on One UI 6.1.1 on top of Android 14 and supports seven major Android upgrades. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset, and comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, among other high-end specs.