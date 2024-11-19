Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Meesho Credits' are a form of digital currency on the Meesho platform that can be used to reduce the cost of orders.

Users can earn these credits through various means like finding a product at a lower price elsewhere or participating in contests.

However, only up to 15% of the order value can be paid using these credits.

In case of returns, the credits used are refunded back to the user's account.

Meesho Credits can't be transferred to a user's bank account

What are 'Meesho Credits' and how to use them

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:15 pm Nov 19, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Leading Indian e-commerce platform Meesho has a feature called 'Meesho Credits.' The innovative facility lets you use your accumulated credits to get discounts, while placing orders on the Meesho app. The feature is aimed at improving the user experience by offering an additional payment method, and encouraging more participation on the platform.

Usage

How to use credits for purchases

The Meesho Credits aim to lower the effective price of an order. For example, if a user's order costs ₹200 and they have ₹50 as Meesho Credits, they can use them to lower their total cost to ₹150. However, do note that these credits can't be transferred to a user's bank account.

Restrictions

Limitations and balance check

Having said that, Meesho has also placed some restrictions on the usage of these credits. Resellers can only use up to 15% of their order value as Meesho Credits. For instance, if an order is worth ₹1,000 and a user has over ₹1,000 as Meesho Credits, they can only pay ₹150 using these credits. Users can check their credits balance by visiting the 'Meesho Credits' section on the 'Account' page within the app.

Accumulation

Earning opportunities with 'Meesho Credits'

Meesho also provides a few ways to earn credits. One of them is the 'Lowest Price Guarantee' feature on product pages. If you find a product at a lower price on some other website and submit your request, you can earn Meesho Credits. The platform also runs various contests, giving you further opportunities to earn these credits.

Benefits

Refund policy and bonus program inclusion

In case of order returns, if a user paid using credits, the entire amount will be credited back to their Meesho Credits account. For partial payments made with credits, only the amount paid via credits will be refunded to their Meesho account while the remaining will be credited to their bank account. Also, payments made using Meesho Credits can be included in the platform's weekly bonus program.