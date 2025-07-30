Meghalaya honeymoon murder case to be turned into a film 

The shocking murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has left the nation in disbelief. Now, months later, his family has given the green light for a film adaptation of this tragic event. Titled Honeymoon in Shillong, the movie will be directed by SP Nimbawat and is set to shed light on Raghuvanshi's death, police investigations, and subsequent arrests, including that of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover Raj Kushwaha.

Family's perspective Brothers Vipin and Sachin Raghuvanshi gave consent Raghuvanshi's brother Sachin has given his consent for the film, saying, "We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong." Another brother, Vipin, added that they want the movie to present a true picture of Meghalaya, where this crime occurred.

Film details Director calls the film a 'cautionary tale on betrayal' Director Nimbawat described the film as a "cautionary tale about betrayal." He said, "We want to make this film so that whatever happened to Raja, doesn't happen to anyone else." He confirmed the script is ready and filming will mostly take place in Indore with some scenes shot across various locations in Meghalaya. "Eighty percent of its shooting will be done in Indore and the remaining 20% in different areas of Meghalaya," Nimbawat said.