TMC worker thrashes man, woman on street; BJP flags video
A disturbing video of a man, believed to be a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, beating a man and a woman with a bundle of sticks in Chopra, West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, has sparked outrage online. While the reason for the thrashing is unknown, opposition parties Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government for this incident.
Accused identified, police investigation underway
According to the two parties, the alleged attacker is Trinamool strongman Tajemul, who is known for delivering "instant justice" in local disputes. Sharing the video of the beating, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked if Banerjee would act against the man, comparing him to another TMC strongman, Sheikh Shahjahan. Banerjee's party had previously come under fire for not taking action against Shahjahan, who stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and grabbing land in Sandeshkhali, for a long time.
Trigger Warning! Video of the beating
CPI (M) leader condemns incident
CPI (M) state secretary Mohammed Salim also condemned what he called "bulldozer justice" under Banerjee's rule, sharing the same video. Salim further alleged that Tajemul is also an accused in a murder case involving a local Left leader. "Murderers remain at large, travesty of justice continues in Bengal. Courtesy: @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc Continuation of @SuvenduWB model," he wrote, taking a jibe at both the Trinamool and BJP.