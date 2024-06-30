In brief Simplifying... In brief A video showing a Trinamool worker, Tajemul, allegedly assaulting a man and woman on the street has sparked outrage.

Political outrage over assault in Bengal

TMC worker thrashes man, woman on street; BJP flags video

By Chanshimla Varah 06:45 pm Jun 30, 2024

What's the story A disturbing video of a man, believed to be a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, beating a man and a woman with a bundle of sticks in Chopra, West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, has sparked outrage online. While the reason for the thrashing is unknown, opposition parties Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government for this incident.

Investigation progress

Accused identified, police investigation underway

According to the two parties, the alleged attacker is Trinamool strongman Tajemul, who is known for delivering "instant justice" in local disputes. Sharing the video of the beating, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya asked if Banerjee would act against the man, comparing him to another TMC strongman, Sheikh Shahjahan. Banerjee's party had previously come under fire for not taking action against Shahjahan, who stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and grabbing land in Sandeshkhali, for a long time.

Trigger Warning! Video of the beating

Political reactions

CPI (M) leader condemns incident

CPI (M) state secretary Mohammed Salim also condemned what he called "bulldozer justice" under Banerjee's rule, sharing the same video. Salim further alleged that Tajemul is also an accused in a murder case involving a local Left leader. "Murderers remain at large, travesty of justice continues in Bengal. Courtesy: @MamataOfficial & @abhishekaitc Continuation of @SuvenduWB model," he wrote, taking a jibe at both the Trinamool and BJP.