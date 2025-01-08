What's the story

A multi-agency rescue operation is underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district after a coal mine flooded on Monday, trapping nine workers.

The incident took place when water surged into the 300-foot-deep quarry, filling it to a depth of approximately 100 feet.

The mine is located in Umrangso near the Assam-Meghalaya border and is suspected to be illegal.