Assam: Body recovered from flooded coal mine, 8 still trapped
What's the story
A multi-agency rescue operation is underway in Assam's Dima Hasao district after a coal mine flooded on Monday, trapping nine workers.
The incident took place when water surged into the 300-foot-deep quarry, filling it to a depth of approximately 100 feet.
The mine is located in Umrangso near the Assam-Meghalaya border and is suspected to be illegal.
Rescue progress
Navy divers recover body, 8 workers remain trapped
Divers from the Indian Navy, flown in from Visakhapatnam, have managed to recover one body from the mine. The other eight workers are still trapped.
The trapped laborers have been identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar and Sarat Goyary.
Rescue efforts
Multi-agency rescue operation continues amid challenges
The rescue operation is being carried out by the Navy, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local officials. Underwater cameras and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are being used to assist the search operation.
The NDRF is also coordinating surface-level operations like dewatering the mine and reinforcing the mine's structure to ensure the safety of rescuers.
Legal proceedings
Investigation into suspected illegal mine underway
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the mine "appears to be illegal" and an investigation is underway.
One person, Punish Nunisa, has been arrested in connection with the incident under relevant sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
Efforts to dewater the mine are ongoing but remain challenging due to high water levels and continued seepage.
Ongoing challenges
Rescue teams face challenges, remain committed
Two water pumping machines have been deployed to help dewater the mine.
Despite these challenges, rescuers continue their search for the remaining trapped workers.
The Chief Minister assured that "We are doing everything possible to rescue those trapped and to support their families during this difficult time."
Rescue teams remain committed to their efforts despite facing narrow shafts and strong water currents within the mine.