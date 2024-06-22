In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Darshan, along with 16 others, has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of fan Renukaswamy, who allegedly sent derogatory messages to Darshan's rumored girlfriend, Pavitra Gowda.

Kannada superstar Darshan held in custody over murder case

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan sent to custody until July 4

What's the story Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been placed in judicial custody until July 4, following the conclusion of his police custody in the Renukaswamy murder case on Saturday. This is the second time he has been incarcerated at Parapana Agrahara jail, after a 28-day term in 2011 for domestic abuse charges. His advocate has requested a transfer to a jail in Tumkur or elsewhere, with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Investigation progress

Investigation details and arrests in Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan, along with three others, was subjected to custodial interrogation for the third time as they were reportedly not cooperating with the investigation. The actor was arrested on June 11 in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga who allegedly sent derogatory messages to actor Pavitra Gowda, rumored girlfriend of Darshan. The investigation began when an unidentified body was found in a stormwater drain on June 9.

Murder details

Details of Renukaswamy's murder and Darshan's alleged involvement

Renukaswamy was reportedly lured to Bengaluru and subsequently kidnapped and brutally tortured at a vehicle dump yard, where he later succumbed to his injuries. While Darshan admits being present during the torture, he denies being there when Renukaswamy died. The actor also confessed to borrowing ₹40 lakh from a friend to pay off other accused individuals and to silence witnesses of the crime.

Political response

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denies pressure to shield Thoogudeepa

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied any pressure from ministers or MLAs to protect Darshan in the murder case. "There is a rumor doing rounds that there was pressure on me, which is not true. There is no pressure. Neither from a minister nor any MLA (to favor Darshan). These are all far from the truth," Siddaramaiah told reporters, adding that he has given the police free rein to act according to law.

Police commitment

So far, 17 individuals have been arrested

The investigation has revealed a conspiracy involving several members of Drshan fan association, who allegedly kidnapped and tortured Renukaswamy before killing him. So far, a total of 17 people, including Darshan and actor Gowda, have been accused in the murder case. Meanwhile, an autopsy report recently revealed that Renukaswamy died "due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries sustained." The post-mortem report also shows that dogs had eaten parts of his body after his murder.