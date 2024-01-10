Bengaluru CEO killed son by smothering him: Post-mortem report

By Riya Baibhawi 10:52 am Jan 10, 202410:52 am

Bengaluru CEO killed her son by smothering him

Mindful AI Lab CEO Suchana Seth smothered her four-year-old son to death during a vacation in Goa, post-mortem reports have revealed. She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday. Dr. Kumar Naik, who conducted the post-mortem, revealed that the child was strangled with a cloth or pillow and had been dead for over 36 hours. A senior police officer in Goa stated that a pillow from the service apartment where the murder took place was used in the crime.

Seth tried to die by suicide

The Indian Express reported that Seth attempted suicide by cutting her wrists with scissors after the murder. Blood samples have been collected for DNA testing to confirm this claim. Seth's estranged husband, Venkat Raman, returned to India from Jakarta to give consent for the post-mortem after learning about his child's death. Seth is a renowned AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience and is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List.

What we know about the case

Meanwhile, another senior Goa cop told ANI that Seth may have killed her son because she was upset over a court order granting her soon-to-be ex-husband visitation rights to meet their son every Sunday. North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the couple had been estranged since last year and were in the last stages of a divorce proceeding. The couple married in 2010.