Apple loses fourth AI expert to Meta within a month

Talent acquisition

Meta had previously poached Ruoming Pang, the leader of AFM, with a compensation package worth over $200 million. Along with Zhang, two other researchers from the same group—Tom Gunter and Mark Lee—have also recently joined Meta. The AFM team comprises several dozen engineers and researchers based in Cupertino, California, and New York. In response to job offers from Meta and other rivals, Apple has been raising compensation for its AFM team members—even for those who haven't indicated plans to leave.