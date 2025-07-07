After Meta, DeepSeek steps up hiring for AI development

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek is ramping up its recruitment efforts in the global talent race for next-gen AI development, according to South China Morning Post. The Hangzhou-based company has posted 10 new job openings on LinkedIn, including internships in large language models (LLMs), core systems engineers, and full-stack developers. The positions are based in Hangzhou and Beijing.

Recruitment strategy Job listings on LinkedIn The job listings, albeit in Chinese, clearly indicate DeepSeek's determination to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI). The company combines real-world application with academic rigor in its approach. It offers "top-tier GPU clusters" and fast-paced experimental workflows, giving candidates an opportunity to work with researchers who are both engineers and theorists.

Global talent hunt Over 40 job openings posted on a local platform DeepSeek's use of LinkedIn, which is mostly inactive in mainland China, indicates its intention to look for Chinese AI talent abroad. The start-up has also posted over 40 job openings on the local platform Boss Zhipin, with salaries reaching ¥90,000 (approximately $12,500) a month and bonuses equal to two months' pay. Urgent roles include key AGI and engineering positions.