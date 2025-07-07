After Meta, DeepSeek steps up hiring for AI development
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek is ramping up its recruitment efforts in the global talent race for next-gen AI development, according to South China Morning Post. The Hangzhou-based company has posted 10 new job openings on LinkedIn, including internships in large language models (LLMs), core systems engineers, and full-stack developers. The positions are based in Hangzhou and Beijing.
Recruitment strategy
Job listings on LinkedIn
The job listings, albeit in Chinese, clearly indicate DeepSeek's determination to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI). The company combines real-world application with academic rigor in its approach. It offers "top-tier GPU clusters" and fast-paced experimental workflows, giving candidates an opportunity to work with researchers who are both engineers and theorists.
Global talent hunt
Over 40 job openings posted on a local platform
DeepSeek's use of LinkedIn, which is mostly inactive in mainland China, indicates its intention to look for Chinese AI talent abroad. The start-up has also posted over 40 job openings on the local platform Boss Zhipin, with salaries reaching ¥90,000 (approximately $12,500) a month and bonuses equal to two months' pay. Urgent roles include key AGI and engineering positions.
Industry competition
Hiring spree amid wider AI talent war
Though DeepSeek hasn't launched a major model yet, it has made incremental updates to its R1 reasoning model and V3 foundational model. The hiring spree comes as part of a wider AI talent war. Meta's new Superintelligence Lab, headed by Scale AI's Alexandr Wang, has hired several former OpenAI developers with Chinese roots.