Alibaba rolls out its Qwen VLo AI model: What's special?
What's the story
Alibaba has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Qwen VLo, capable of generating and editing pictures with human-like finesse. The launch comes as part of the tech giant's bid to establish itself as an AI leader in the industry. The company described Qwen VLo as a "comprehensive upgrade" over its predecessors, QwenVL and Qwen2.5 VL.
Features
Qwen VLo can handle open-ended instructions
The new model, Qwen VLo, is designed to better understand user input and generate more accurate images. It can handle open-ended instructions and supports multiple languages including Chinese and English. The versatility of this model makes it ideal for creating posters, illustrations, web banners, and social media covers. A preview of the capabilities of Qwen VLo is now available on Qwen Chat.
Market impact
Competing with other tech giants
The introduction of Qwen VLo has intensified competition in China's AI market. Other tech giants like ByteDance and SenseTime are also working on their own multimodal models to process different types of input data such as text, video, and audio. This is a departure from traditional AI models that only process one type of input at a time.
Future plans
Alibaba's investment in AI and cloud computing
Alibaba has been investing heavily in AI and cloud computing as part of its strategy to streamline operations. In February, the company announced plans to invest over CNY 380 billion ($52 billion) in AI infrastructure over the next three years.