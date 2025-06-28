Alibaba rolls out its Qwen VLo AI model: What's special?

Alibaba has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Qwen VLo, capable of generating and editing pictures with human-like finesse. The launch comes as part of the tech giant's bid to establish itself as an AI leader in the industry. The company described Qwen VLo as a "comprehensive upgrade" over its predecessors, QwenVL and Qwen2.5 VL.

Features Qwen VLo can handle open-ended instructions The new model, Qwen VLo, is designed to better understand user input and generate more accurate images. It can handle open-ended instructions and supports multiple languages including Chinese and English. The versatility of this model makes it ideal for creating posters, illustrations, web banners, and social media covers. A preview of the capabilities of Qwen VLo is now available on Qwen Chat.

Market impact Competing with other tech giants The introduction of Qwen VLo has intensified competition in China's AI market. Other tech giants like ByteDance and SenseTime are also working on their own multimodal models to process different types of input data such as text, video, and audio. This is a departure from traditional AI models that only process one type of input at a time.