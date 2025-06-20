Foxconn, NVIDIA to use humanoid robots in AI server factory
What's the story
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and US-based artificial intelligence (AI) chip maker NVIDIA are in talks to deploy humanoid robots at a new factory in Houston, Texas.
The facility will produce NVIDIA's AI servers. This would be the first time an NVIDIA product is manufactured with the help of humanoid robots.
It will also mark Foxconn's debut in using these advanced machines on a production line for AI servers.
Technological leap
Finalization of humanoid robot deployment expected soon
The deployment of humanoid robots at Foxconn's new Houston factory is expected to be finalized in the coming months.
This move would mark a major milestone in the adoption of these human-like machines, which have the potential to revolutionize manufacturing processes.
Foxconn is working with NVIDIA on developing its own humanoid robots and has also tested those developed by China's UBTech.
Operational details
Foxconn has been training the robots for various tasks
The exact roles and capabilities of the humanoid robots at the Houston factory are yet to be revealed.
However, Foxconn has been training them for tasks like picking and placing objects, inserting cables, and assembly work.
The company plans to have these advanced machines operational by Q1 2026, when production of NVIDIA's GB300 AI servers is set to begin at the new facility.
Strategic advantage
New factory more spacious than existing AI server sites
The new Houston factory is considered an ideal place for deploying humanoid robots as it is more spacious than other existing AI server manufacturing sites.
This strategic advantage would allow the advanced machines to work efficiently without any space constraints.
Foxconn Industrial Internet's robotics business unit general manager, Leo Guo, had previously announced plans to showcase two versions of their developed humanoid robots at the company's annual technology event in November.
Technological push
NVIDIA CEO's prediction about humanoid robots in manufacturing facilities
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang had predicted in March that widespread use of humanoid robots in manufacturing facilities was less than five years away.
The company already provides a platform for humanoid makers to build such robots.
The move by Foxconn and NVIDIA further emphasizes their commitment to this cutting-edge technology and its potential impact on the future of manufacturing.