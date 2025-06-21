Ola's AI division Krutrim faces high-profile exits, layoffs

Ola 's artificial intelligence (AI) division, Krutrim, has witnessed a series of high-profile departures in recent months. The company's senior director, John Williamson, and engineering head, Dinesh Mittal, are among those who have left the organization, according to The Economic Times. Despite these changes at the top level, Krutrim continues to make strides in its development of AI semiconductors and models.

Staff changes Linguist team layoffs explained Along with the executive exits, Krutrim has also let go of over a dozen employees from its linguist teams across various languages. These employees were, however, hired for a specific project that has now been completed. The company still employs nearly 600 people in its linguistics team, which focuses on AI model evaluation and curation of linguistic data.

Company statement Work on Model 3 and Bodhi chips is ongoing In light of the recent executive exits and staff reductions, a spokesperson for Krutrim has told The Economic Times that the company has a world-class team. They also emphasized that any workforce churn is in line with industry standards and practices. The spokesperson further assured that work on Krutrim Model 3, data center, and advanced AI chips, Bodhi 1 and 2, is progressing as per the company's business roadmap.