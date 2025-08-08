OpenAI's GPT-5 can flag health issues like cancer from prompts

OpenAI 's latest language model, GPT-5, has shown remarkable capabilities in the field of healthcare. The model can now identify serious health issues, including cancer , from user prompts. This was demonstrated at a live-streamed event where OpenAI highlighted health as one of the key areas where GPT-5 has improved significantly over its predecessors.

Evaluation benchmark Previous models outperformed in internal health evaluations The team behind GPT-5 claims that it has outperformed all former models in OpenAI's internal health evaluations. These tests were designed with the help of over 250 physicians and involved real-world health tasks. The benchmark was created to assess how well the model could handle complex medical queries and provide accurate information.

Real-world application Carolina's story of diagnosis and treatment The presentation also featured a user named Carolina, who had been diagnosed with three types of cancer in the same week. In her moment of panic, she turned to ChatGPT for help. After receiving a biopsy report filled with complex medical jargon, she pasted it into the model and got an instant translation into plain English. This not only eased her anxiety but also gave her clarity about what she was dealing with.

Ongoing support A thoughtful partner in healthcare decisions Carolina continued using ChatGPT throughout her treatment journey to simplify complex options, weigh risks, and prepare questions for her doctors. In one difficult decision about undergoing radiation when doctors were divided, GPT-5 helped her understand the pros and cons in a more personalized way. OpenAI claims that what makes GPT-5 special is its ability to understand context and connect the dots like a thoughtful partner rather than just a search engine.