India tariffs: Brazil's President calls PM Modi

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has raised the issue of "unilateral tariffs" imposed by United States President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The two BRICS nations have been hit by 50% tariffs, the highest rate announced by Trump. The leaders also discussed plans for a Brazilian state visit to India early next year and reiterated their commitment to boosting bilateral trade beyond $20 billion by 2030.

Partnership focus PM Modi thanked President Lula PM Modi thanked President Lula for his hospitality during his recent visit to Brazil. He reiterated India's commitment to deepening strategic partnership with Brazil in trade, energy, technology, defense, health, and more. An Indian statement said both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to stay in touch.

Upcoming visit Lula announces state visit to India early next year During their one-hour call, President Lula announced his upcoming state visit to New Delhi early next year. He said Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin will visit India next October for a Trade Monitoring Mechanism meeting. The delegation will include Brazilian ministers and businesspeople to discuss cooperation in trade, defense, energy, critical minerals, health and digital inclusion.