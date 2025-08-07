India tariffs: Brazil's President calls PM Modi
What's the story
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has raised the issue of "unilateral tariffs" imposed by United States President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two BRICS nations have been hit by 50% tariffs, the highest rate announced by Trump. The leaders also discussed plans for a Brazilian state visit to India early next year and reiterated their commitment to boosting bilateral trade beyond $20 billion by 2030.
Partnership focus
PM Modi thanked President Lula
PM Modi thanked President Lula for his hospitality during his recent visit to Brazil. He reiterated India's commitment to deepening strategic partnership with Brazil in trade, energy, technology, defense, health, and more. An Indian statement said both leaders exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to stay in touch.
Upcoming visit
Lula announces state visit to India early next year
During their one-hour call, President Lula announced his upcoming state visit to New Delhi early next year. He said Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin will visit India next October for a Trade Monitoring Mechanism meeting. The delegation will include Brazilian ministers and businesspeople to discuss cooperation in trade, defense, energy, critical minerals, health and digital inclusion.
Tariff response
BRICS nations affected by Trump's tariffs
Notably, President Lula has been a vocal critic of Trump's tariffs and said he would use all available resources, including the World Trade Organization (WTO), to protect Brazil's interests. He also plans to consult with other BRICS member states on how they are affected by the tariffs. Tensions rose last month when Trump called BRICS "anti-American" and threatened an additional 10% tariff on goods from its member states.