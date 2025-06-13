What's the story

Microsoft has launched a new feature, Copilot Vision, for its AI assistant on Windows.

The innovative tool lets users share their screen or apps with Copilot, which can then guide them through using different features of programs like Adobe Photoshop.

It can also analyze photos and webpages in real time.

The company first started testing this feature earlier this year and is now making it available for free in the US to all Windows 10 and 11 users.