Microsoft Build 2025: What to expect from Copilot, Windows 11
What's the story
Microsoft's annual developer conference, Microsoft Build, will be held from May 19-22. The event will highlight the company's latest progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and its Copilot feature.
The company has used this platform before to unveil new AI capabilities that later became part of consumer products.
Here's what you can expect from the event.
AI in focus
AI integration into Windows 11
Microsoft Build 2025 is likely to emphasize AI's role in automating tasks in Windows.
The company has already announced plans to add an agent to the Settings app that can make adjustments for the user.
The keynote will probably give a detailed look at this and other agents coming to Windows 11, and how third-party developers can add these agents into their own apps.
User experience
Enhancements to File Explorer and Start Menu
Microsoft is also improving File Explorer, enabling users to search and edit files without requiring another app.
Plus, the Start Menu is being improved so that users can search and download apps directly from it, without having to go to the Microsoft Store.
These features are likely to be showcased at Build 2025.
AI assistant
New features for Copilot
One of the most exciting features for Copilot is its ability to selectively see what you're doing and engage in conversation about it.
Called Copilot Vision, the feature is already available on mobile. Microsoft hinted at an expanded version that can view your desktop or specific app windows.
The company also introduced a new "Researcher" tool to Copilot in March 2025, using OpenAI's o3 reasoning model and compiling information from various sources.
Platforms
Azure, .NET, and GitHub at Build 2025
While AI will be the star of Microsoft Build 2025, the company is also likely to share updates on its other platforms - Azure, .NET, and GitHub.
These platforms are the backbone of many large businesses across the globe.
The event will give an insight into how these platforms are evolving and where they are headed.
The keynote address featuring Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott is scheduled for May 19 at 9:05am PT (9:35pm IST).