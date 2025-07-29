Boeing posts smaller Q2 loss as jet production ramps up

Boeing has posted a smaller second-quarter loss, thanks to an increase in jet production and deliveries. The US planemaker is slowly recovering from a quality and regulatory crisis, as well as a major strike that brought most of its production to a halt last year. The company's flagship 737 MAX jet has been at the center of quality issues and production delays for years.

Production increase Boeing cautiously increased monthly output of 737 MAX Boeing has cautiously increased the monthly output of its 737 MAX this year. The company produced 38 units in May, with production remaining stable since then. "As we continue to execute our Safety & Quality Plan, there's more stability in our operations," CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a letter to Boeing employees today.

Regulatory restrictions FAA had restricted production of 737 MAX jets The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had restricted the production of Boeing's best-selling 737 MAX jets after a mid-air panel blowout incident in a nearly new jet. Despite this setback, Boeing has delivered 206 units of the model in the first half of this year. The company plans to seek FAA approval to increase production rate when its key performance indicators show readiness.

Production boost Planemaker booked a total of 668 orders in H1 2026 Along with the 737 MAX, Boeing has also increased the production of its 787 model at its Charleston, South Carolina plant from five to seven aircraft a month. In the first half of this year, the planemaker booked a total of 668 orders (625 net orders after terminations and conversions).