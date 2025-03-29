What's the story

NASA and Boeing are preparing for the next flight of the Starliner spacecraft, possibly later this year or in early 2026.

The timeline depends on successful tests at New Mexico's White Sands Test Facility, scheduled for spring or summer.

"Once we get through these planned test campaigns, we will have a better idea of when we can go fly the next Boeing flight," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew program in an update.