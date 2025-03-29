Starliner might fly astronauts this year after challenging first flight
What's the story
NASA and Boeing are preparing for the next flight of the Starliner spacecraft, possibly later this year or in early 2026.
The timeline depends on successful tests at New Mexico's White Sands Test Facility, scheduled for spring or summer.
"Once we get through these planned test campaigns, we will have a better idea of when we can go fly the next Boeing flight," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew program in an update.
Technical hurdles
Starliner faces challenges but remains on track
The Starliner spacecraft encountered several challenges during last year's ride to International Space Station (ISS) , including helium leaks and degraded thrusters during its orbit.
Irrespective of these issues, NASA has confirmed that the spacecraft could fly again this year.
The agency plans to use the upcoming flight as a "crew capable post-certification mission," but may also consider it as a cargo mission depending on their requirements.
Company stance
Boeing's commitment to Starliner program remains strong
Despite rumors of selling its space business, Boeing is still all in for the Starliner program.
"NASA is seeing the commitment from Boeing to adding the Starliner system to the nation's crew transportation base," Ken Bowersox, NASA's associate administrator for space operations, said.
The commitment comes as NASA and Boeing work toward certifying Starliner for another crewed flight.
Resolution efforts
NASA and Boeing address Starliner's in-flight anomalies
NASA and Boeing are already working to fix the "in-flight anomalies" Starliner experienced.
These include helium leaks and malfunctioning reaction control system (RCS) thrusters, which are essential for making precise orbital adjustments.
The issues were linked to a design flaw in Starliner's four doghouses, where RCS thrusters are housed.
NASA plans to test some RCS thrusters on the ground at White Sands to validate thermal models and inform potential upgrades for future flights.
Decision timeline
NASA has 'little bit more time' to decide Starliner's fate
Stich revealed that NASA has "a little bit more time" before deciding if Starliner will fly the Crew-12 mission.
Commercial Crew missions usually last six months, with Crew-11 scheduled to launch no earlier than July. This would put the Crew-12 launch around January.
The agency also announced astronaut Mike Fincke, previously assigned to Starliner's first operational mission, will now be the pilot for Crew-11 and won't be flying on the Boeing spacecraft.