Summarize Simplifying... In short Airbus, a global leader in telecommunication satellites, is planning to cut 2,500 jobs in its defense and space division due to a significant 46% drop in net profit.

This decline is largely due to a major writedown in the company's space business and a slump in demand for their satellites.

The specifics of the job cuts are yet to be disclosed by Airbus. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Airbus currently employs 35,000 people in this division

Airbus to slash 2,500 jobs in defense and space division

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:38 pm Oct 16, 202404:38 pm

What's the story European aviation giant Airbus is gearing up to cut as many as 2,500 jobs from its defense and space unit. The move comes in response to a decline in demand for the company's services. The exact details of the job cuts are yet to be revealed by the company, which currently employs some 35,000 people in this division.

Profit drop

Job cuts linked to significant profit decline

As per AFP, the planned job cuts at Airbus are linked to a staggering 46% drop in net profit. The decline is mainly attributed to a major writedown in the company's space business. In the first half of this year, Airbus's net profit plummeted 46% to €825 million, largely dragged down by this writedown.

Demand slump

Airbus faces reduced demand for telecommunication satellites

Despite being a global leader in the telecommunication satellites sector, Airbus has been struggling with a slump in demand. This reduced demand is yet another reason behind the company's decision to downsize its workforce. The details of these impending job cuts have not been revealed by Airbus yet, and the company has declined to comment on the matter at this time.