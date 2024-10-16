Summarize Simplifying... In short Microsoft has settled a lawsuit filed by 10 gamers over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal that took nearly two years due to competition concerns.

This acquisition is part of a larger trend of industry consolidation, causing worry among independent game developers.

The terms of the settlement have not been revealed

Microsoft settles lawsuit with CoD gamers over Activision Blizzard acquisition

By Mudit Dube 04:32 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Microsoft has managed to settle a lawsuit from a group of gamers, who wanted to block the tech giant's $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. The terms of the settlement have not been revealed, according to a court filing done earlier this week. Both parties have agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and bear their own costs and fees. In response to the settlement, Microsoft issued a brief statement saying, "the parties have resolved the litigation."

Gamer concerns

Lawsuit filed by 10 individual gamers

The lawsuit was filed in a US federal court in San Francisco last year, on behalf of 10 individual gamers. These gamers are fans of popular Activision Blizzard franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo. The acquisition process took almost 22 months to finalize over concerns from competitors and government regulators that Microsoft could use its growing game portfolio to stifle competition.

Market shifts

Industry consolidation and independent developer worries

The Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal is also part of a larger industry consolidation trend. This has raised concerns among independent game developers about being overshadowed as resources are increasingly directed toward successful franchises. Last month, Microsoft also terminated approximately 650 positions within its gaming division, Xbox. "As part of aligning our post-acquisition team structure and managing our business, we have made the decision to eliminate approximately 650 roles across Microsoft Gaming," Xbox head Phil Spencer wrote in a memo.