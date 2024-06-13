Next Article

British Airways flight returns to London

British Airways passengers endure 9-hour 'flight to nowhere'

By Chanshimla Varah 02:34 pm Jun 13, 202402:34 pm

What's the story A British Airways flight carrying approximately 300 passengers from London to Houston returned to its origin after more than nine hours in the air. The flight, which departed from London Heathrow 30 minutes late, was forced to return due to a "minor technical issue," according to a British Airways spokesperson. By the end of the nine-hour sky journey, the plane had traveled 4,833 miles and crossed the Atlantic twice.

Unplanned return

Technical issue forces British Airways flight to return

The exact nature of the technical issue, however, remains undisclosed. "It landed safely and customers disembarked as normal," the airline's representative told Fox News. "We've apologized to our customers for the disruption to their journey." The airline has also rebooked the stranded passengers on the next available flights, as well as supplied lodging and information on how to claim additional charges.

Post-Incident measures

Delta Air Lines flight stuck in remote military outpost

Although experiencing jet lag for absolutely not going anywhere is a nightmare, it wasn't as awful as what Delta Air Lines passengers went through. The airlines had to send three planes to rescue passengers from a remote military outpost in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, last December. The airplane had diverted there due to a technical fault, but frigid temperatures and time constraints on flight crews left passengers stuck for more than 24 hours.