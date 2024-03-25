Next Article

Cheistha Kochar was 33-years-old

London: Former NITI Aayog employee dies in cycling mishap

By Riya Baibhawi 11:16 am Mar 25, 202411:16 am

What's the story A 33-year-old Indian scholar lost her life after she was run over by a truck in London. The incident took place at approximately 8.30 pm local time on March 19, in the vicinity of Farringdon and Clerkenwell, when Cheistha Kochar, was returning home on cycling. Kochar was currently pursuing PhD studies in Behavioral Science at the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE) and had formerly been employed at NITI Aayog in India.

Details

Inquiry initiated into fatal cycling incident

Kochar was discovered critically wounded at the accident site by law enforcement. Despite multiple attempts by the emergency services, she succumbed to her injuries on the scene. The lorry driver involved in the mishap remained at the site and is currently cooperating with police investigations. As of now, the Metropolitan Police are soliciting any witnesses or individuals with dashcam recordings and no arrests have been made so far.

What Next?

Outpouring of grief and condolences for Cheistha Kochar

Kochar's father, retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), shared his sorrow. "I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. It has devastated us and her large circle of friends," he wrote on LinkedIn. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also expressed his grief over her demise, lauding her as "bright, brilliant and brave."

Insights

Kochar's journey: From Gurugram to London

Kochar relocated to London in September 2023 to pursue her PhD, having previously lived in Gurugram, Haryana. She accomplished her education at Delhi University, Ashoka University, and the Universities of Pennsylvania and Chicago before gaining admission at LSE. Her academic path showcases a committed quest for knowledge in Behavioral Science, which tragically concluded with a fatal cycling mishap last week.

Similar Case

Missing Indian student found dead in London lake

While Kochar's death was an accident, another Indian origin student was mysteriously found dead after being missing for a week in the British Capital. The body of 23-year-old Gurashman Singh Bhatia was found in a lake in Canary Wharf, east London. He went missing on December 14 after a night out with his friends. The Met Police has initiated an investigation into the case.