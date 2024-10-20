Summarize Simplifying... In short Boeing is trying to end a strike involving 33,000 workers by offering a 35% pay raise and a $7,000 bonus.

The strike, which halted operations at two assembly plants and affected 737 MAX production, has cost Boeing and its suppliers an estimated $7.6 billion.

In response to the financial hit, Boeing plans to raise up to $25 billion and cut its workforce by 10%, while the strike has also delayed the first delivery of its 777X plane to 2026.

The strike began on September 13

Boeing proposes 35% pay hike, $7,000 bonus to end strike

By Dwaipayan Roy Oct 20, 2024

What's the story Boeing has offered a tentative deal to its striking workers in the Seattle area, hoping to end the strike that has continued for over a month. The aerospace manufacturer confirmed the deal includes a 35% pay raise over four years, and a one-time signing bonus of $7,000. Union members will vote on the proposal on Wednesday. The strike began on September 13 over pay and other compensation issues.

Impact

Strike disrupts operations and production

The strike involved some 33,000 unionized workers, mostly in Washington state. The labor action brought operations at two Seattle-area assembly plants to a standstill, and affected the production of Boeing's 737 MAX planes. The workers were demanding huge wage hikes and other benefits, citing over a decade of stagnant wages amid rising inflation. Earlier, the union had demanded a 40% pay raise from Boeing.

Proposal

Boeing's revised offer and unmet demands

Boeing's first offer was a 25% raise, which was later raised to 30%. However, the union had aimed for a 40% hike. The workers were also pushing for the reinstatement of an employer-paid pension plan that Boeing scrapped in 2014. While the new proposal doesn't restore this traditional pension plan, it promises to boost contributions to 401(k) retirement plans and keep performance bonuses at a minimum of 4% of pay.

Finance

Strike's financial toll and Boeing's future plans

The strike has reportedly led to an estimated $7.6 billion in direct losses, including a minimum of $4.35 billion for Boeing and nearly $2 billion for its suppliers. Faced with these challenges, Boeing recently announced plans to boost its cash flow, including raising up to $25 billion. The company also revealed plans to cut its workforce by 10% due to a projected massive third-quarter loss after the labor action.

Delivery delay

Boeing delays 777X delivery, suppliers feel the pinch

As a result of the strike, Boeing has pushed back the first delivery of its 777X plane to 2026 from 2025. The jet was originally set to enter service in January 2020. The strike has also impacted Boeing's suppliers. Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages and other components for Boeing planes, said it will place 700 workers on three-week furloughs starting later this month amid the ongoing labor dispute at Boeing.