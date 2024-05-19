Next Article

The executives had joined Expedia in 2021

Expedia ousts 2 top executives over 'violation of company policy'

What's the story Expedia Group, a leading travel booking company, has confirmed the dismissal of two of its top executives. Rathi Murthy, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Sreenivas Rachamadugu, the Senior Vice President of Core Services Product and Engineering, have been let go due to an unspecified "violation of company policy." The information was shared in a statement with Bloomberg and other media outlets.

Seeking replacements amid leadership changes

In the wake of Murthy and Rachamadugu's dismissal, Expedia is actively seeking to fill their roles. The company expressed confidence in its technology, strategy, and employees despite the sudden leadership change. "We're actively searching to fill these roles and remain confident in our technology, strategy, and employees," stated the company. However, due to confidentiality reasons, no comments on the matter were made by Expedia.

Unexpected departures follow recent AI developments

The departures of Murthy and Rachamadugu were unexpected, particularly as Murthy had recently spoken about new AI-powered features announced by Expedia, in a conversation with Techcrunch earlier this week. She also reportedly presented these facilities at an Expedia conference with business partners. Both executives joined the company in 2021, coming from Verizon Media.

Expedia announced new CEO in February

This isn't the first recent leadership change at Expedia Group. In February, Ariane Gorin was announced as the new CEO and officially assumed her role this week. The company has yet to comment on how the latest changes will impact its operations or future plans.