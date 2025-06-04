What's the story

Renowned human biologist Gary Brecka predicts that lifespans exceeding 150 years will soon become "inevitable," driven largely by advances in artificial intelligence and deeply personalized, data-based health interventions.

He made the bold assertion during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox Nation's podcast.

Brecka, who specializes in optimizing human performance and longevity, said that if you're alive in five years, you will have the choice of living up to 120-150 years.