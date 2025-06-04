Samsung to unveil 'Ultra' foldable in July: What to expect
What's the story
Samsung has teased a new "Ultra" version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, hinting at a new addition to its foldable smartphone lineup.
The teaser doesn't reveal much about the device but hints at an "Ultra experience," with AI-powered features tailored for foldable devices.
This comes as Samsung prepares to launch its next-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in July.
Teaser details
What does the teaser say?
The teaser from Samsung highlights an "Ultra experience," hinting at advanced hardware and AI capabilities for this model.
The animated image in the teaser shows a device similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, suggesting that this new variant could be part of the book-shaped Fold series.
Samsung's teaser has sparked speculation about this "Ultra" version of the company's foldable, which was not previously mentioned in leaks.
AI integration
AI integration for upcoming foldable
Samsung's teaser emphasizes AI integration for its upcoming foldable, hinting at features like voice assistance, multitasking capabilities, and an immersive entertainment hub.
The company envisions scenarios where users can locate restaurants, send messages and perform work tasks using these AI-powered tools.
This focus on advanced technology shows Samsung's commitment to staying ahead in the competitive foldable smartphone market.
Upcoming features
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7 expected in July
Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come in three color options and at least two storage variants.
The company is expected to unveil these new foldables along with its next Galaxy Watch models in July.
However, an exact date for the launch event has yet to be confirmed.