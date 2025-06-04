What's the story

Samsung has teased a new "Ultra" version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, hinting at a new addition to its foldable smartphone lineup.

The teaser doesn't reveal much about the device but hints at an "Ultra experience," with AI-powered features tailored for foldable devices.

This comes as Samsung prepares to launch its next-gen foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, in July.