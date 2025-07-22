Tim Seifert hammers his 11th T20I fifty: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand opener Tim Seifert hammered a match-winning half-century against South Africa in the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series in Harare. Seifert's remarkable effort helped the Black Caps successfully chase down 135. He added a 51-run opening stand with Devon Conway. Seifert later got the Kiwis home along with Daryl Mitchell. He raced to his 11th T20I fifty. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Match-winning knock from Seifert
Openers Seifert and Conway gave NZ the desired start in the run-chase. They continued to find boundaries as the Kiwis were past 50 in the Powerplay. Although NZ lost Conway and Rachin Ravindra in successive overs, Seifert held his ground. Mitchell later joined Seifert, who returned unbeaten on 66 off 48 balls. He slammed 6 fours and 2 sixes.
Stats
Seifert gets past 1,600 T20I runs
As mentioned, Seifert raced to his 11th half-century in T20I cricket. In 69 T20Is, he has racked up 1,631 runs at an average of over 28. He has a strike rate of 142.19 in the format. Eight of his T20I fifties have come at home. In 44 home games, he owns 1,158 runs. Notably, Seifert slammed his maiden T20I half-century against SA.