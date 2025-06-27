South Africa's Kwena Maphaka to lead pace attack in Zimbabwe

South Africa 's cricket coach Shukri Conrad has announced that 19-year-old left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka will lead the team's pace attack in the first Test against Zimbabwe . The match is set to be played at Bulawayo. Maphaka made his Test debut earlier this year against Pakistan, where he bowled a total of 21.2 overs and took three wickets for 90 runs.

Rising star Coach Conrad on picking Maphaka With senior players Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen rested, and Wiaan Mulder concentrating on his role as a No. 3 batter, South Africa's coach has picked Maphaka as his spearhead. "As a 19-year-old, when you get given that responsibility, it doesn't only speak volumes for how highly you are rated but also the caliber and mentality that he possesses," said Conrad in a press conference. He further praised Maphaka's maturity beyond his years.

Talent exposure Opportunity to expose younger players The two-match series in Zimbabwe is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Conrad plans to use these Tests as an opportunity to expose younger players like Maphaka. "We've obviously got to be very smart in identifying when we put him out in the shop window and I think this would be a great time for him," said Conrad.

Key responsibility Mulder to play as a batter In the upcoming Test match, Maphaka will be supported by debutant Codi Yusuf and Corbin Bosch. As mentioned, Mulder will be focusing on his role as a No. 3 batter. Despite giving him a major role in setting the tone of the game, Conrad has warned against expecting too much from this young talent too soon. "It's all about being patient," he said while adding that these are all building blocks for future success.

SA Bavuma ruled out of Zimbabwe Tests, Keshav Maharaj named skipper South African cricket team captain Temba Bavuma was earlier ruled out of the Test series against Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring strain. The injury was sustained during the second innings on Day 3 of the recent ICC World Test Championship final match against Australia at Lord's. Cricket South Africa (CSA) had confirmed that further scans will be conducted to assess the severity of his injury. In Bavuma's absence, Keshav Maharaj will be leading the South African team.