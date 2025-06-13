WTC final: Captain Pat Cummins sets these records with six-fer
What's the story
In a historic performance, Australian captain Pat Cummins has become the first captain in history to take five or more wickets in the final of an ICC event.
He achieved this milestone during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.
Cummins claimed 6/28 (18.1 overs) in South Africa's first innings, helping Australia gain a significant 74-run lead.
The Proteas team was folded for just 138, responding to Australia's first innings total of 212/10.
Record-breaking feat
Most wickets in ICC event finals
As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins's six-wicket haul saw him break the record for most wickets in ICC event finals.
He now has 12 wickets, surpassing teammate Mitchell Starc's previous record of 11.
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami held the record with 10 wickets before this match.
Cummins now also has the best bowling figures by a captain in an ICC final, surpassing his previous best of 3/82 against India in the 2023 WTC final
Captaincy records
Best Test figures by a captain at Lord's
Notably, Cummins also recorded the best Test figures by a captain at Lord's.
England's Bob Willis is the only other skipper with a six-wicket haul in this regard.
Meanwhile, Cummins has raced to 136 Test wickets while leading the Aussies at 22.66.
Only his compatriot Richie Benaud (138) and Pakistan's Imran Khan (187) boast more Test wickets as captain.
Milestone achievements
First bowler with 6-wicket haul in WTC final
Cummins became the first bowler to take a six-wicket haul in a World Test Championship final.
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and SA's Kagiso Rabada are the other bowlers with fifers in this regard.
Cummins now holds the record for most wickets by a pacer in a single edition of the competition with 79 wickets.
He went past India's Jasprit Bumrah, who finished the ongoing cycle with 77 wickets.
Captaincy achievements
Other notable records broken by Cummins
Having dismissed SA skipper Temba Bavuma, Cummins also broke a long-standing record of former Australian captain Richie Benaud for the most wickets taken by a captain of the opposition team in Test cricket.
He has now dismissed an opposition captain 19 times in the longest format.
This is his ninth five-wicket haul as captain, which is tied for the second-most by a player while leading their team with Benaud.
The Australian duo is only behind Imran Khan (12).
Career
300 Test wickets for Cummins
With his latest spell, Cummins has raced to 300 wickets from 68 Tests. He averages 22.08.
He took his 14th five-wicket haul and also owns two 10-wicket match hauls.
In 9 matches versus the Proteas, Cummins has raced to 47 scalps at 17.44.
He took his 4th five-wicket haul versus South Africa.
Meanwhile, in 12 matches on English soil, he has claimed 57 scalps at 24.80. It was his 2nd five-wicket haul in England.
Trio
Cummins joins this elite group
Cummins's achievement means that for the first time in Test history, a bowling attack with three players who have taken over 300 wickets is playing together.
He now joins Mitchell Starc (384) and Nathan Lyon (583) in this exclusive group.
Josh Hazlewood is also close to joining the club with his current tally at 280 wickets.
No other XI has fielded four bowlers with 200-plus Test scalps.