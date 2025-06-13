What's the story

In a historic performance, Australian captain Pat Cummins has become the first captain in history to take five or more wickets in the final of an ICC event.

He achieved this milestone during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.

Cummins claimed 6/28 (18.1 overs) in South Africa's first innings, helping Australia gain a significant 74-run lead.

The Proteas team was folded for just 138, responding to Australia's first innings total of 212/10.