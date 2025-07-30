Why 'Fantastic Four' ignored 'Thunderbolts' post-credits scene: Director reveals

Director's explanation

Relay race analogy

Shakman told CinemaBlend, "No, no, because the Thunderbolts post-credit scene was also created relatively late in my process too." "So that was not something that I was familiar with because it hadn't been created at the time that I was working on my script." "It's...like a relay race. You pass the baton, you run your section...do the best you can with your version of Fantastic Four Earth 828." "Then you pass the baton, in this case to the Russo brothers."