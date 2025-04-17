'Thunderbolts' IMAX tickets sell out within an hour
What's the story
Tickets for early IMAX screenings of Marvel's upcoming film, Thunderbolts, have sold out in less than an hour.
The pre-sale tickets, released on Tuesday (US time), were swiftly bought by fans in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas.
Set to be held on April 22, these special screenings have sent MCU fans into a frenzy, dying to see the action before its May release.
Film details
'Thunderbolts' to bring fresh twist to MCU
Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts features an ensemble of MCU veterans, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.
The film's storyline revolves around a group of antiheroes forced to work together for a dangerous mission.
This unique premise and a strong cast guarantee the introduction of something new to the MCU.
The swift sellout of IMAX tickets shows Marvel fans are hoping for a pre-Endgame kind of product.
Box office predictions
'Thunderbolts' predicted to debut with strong box office
Though it's difficult to keep the initial excitement going into sustained momentum for the opening weekend, Thunderbolts is expected to open with an American box office of $63-77 million. The hit mark is pegged at around $70 million.
While that's lower than usual Marvel film debuts in the summer season, Disney and Marvel still hope Thunderbolts will appeal to fans and casual moviegoers alike.
The film opens on May 2 and a day early in India.