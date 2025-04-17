What's the story

Tickets for early IMAX screenings of Marvel's upcoming film, Thunderbolts, have sold out in less than an hour.

The pre-sale tickets, released on Tuesday (US time), were swiftly bought by fans in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas.

Set to be held on April 22, these special screenings have sent MCU fans into a frenzy, dying to see the action before its May release.