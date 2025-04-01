What's the story

The Telugu-dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has rounded up its box office run at ₹15.86 crore over three weeks.

The film saw a massive decline in collections by its third week, collecting only ₹1 lakh on its 21st day and ₹5 lakh on its 20th day.

The decline in numbers was visible from Day 19, showing the film had seen most of its Telugu run.