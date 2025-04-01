'Chhaava' Telugu version concludes with ₹15.86 crore run
What's the story
The Telugu-dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has rounded up its box office run at ₹15.86 crore over three weeks.
The film saw a massive decline in collections by its third week, collecting only ₹1 lakh on its 21st day and ₹5 lakh on its 20th day.
The decline in numbers was visible from Day 19, showing the film had seen most of its Telugu run.
Box office journey
'Chhaava' to focus on Hindi market after Telugu run
Chhaava's Telugu version made a solid start, raking in ₹3.25 crore on opening day and steadying numbers with ₹2.5 crore on Day 2 and ₹2.25 crore on Day 3.
But after the first week, which took the collection to ₹11.8 crore, the footfalls were clearly declining.
Now, with its Telugu box office run more or less done, Chhaava will look to shift focus to the Hindi market before exploring digital and satellite revenues, of course.
Box office success
'Chhaava' nears ₹595 crore mark at the box office
Chhaava is approaching the illustrious ₹595 crore mark at the box office, exhibiting phenomenal resilience despite new releases.
The film grossed ₹219.25 crore in the first week and sustained strong performances through subsequent weeks.
Even in the second week, Chhaava showed strong hold, adding ₹180.25 crore to its total and contributing ₹84.05 crore in the third week.
Despite inevitable weekday drops, weekend growth remained steady, with collections boosting overall figures.
Sustained interest
'Chhaava' maintains momentum in its 6th and 7th weeks
In its sixth and seventh week, Chhaava held its ground with steady numbers. The 43rd day (Friday) raked in ₹1.15 crore, followed by a huge jump on Saturday with ₹2 crore.
With Sunday's early estimates at ₹1.15 crore, the film's total now stands at ₹593.45 crore, just a step away from the ₹595 crore milestone.
Even with the release of Salman Khan's Sikandar, Chhaava's performance isn't affected much, suggesting the audience's interest in the film remains strong.