Ektaa Kapoor announces 'Naagin 7,' says it's coming very soon
What's the story
On Monday, Ektaa Kapoor officially confirmed the next season of her popular supernatural thriller series, Naagin, via an Instagram post.
The producer was seen chatting with her team and saying, "It's Eid. Happy Eid. Eid Mubarak. I have to give an Eidi gift to everyone," before inquiring about Naagin 7.
When one team member confirmed that the new season is "on the way," Kapoor added, "Coming soon. Very soon."
Casting rumors
Isha Malviya rumored to star in 'Naagin 7'
Speculation is rife that Isha Malviya, who is known for Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 17, may be roped in to play the lead in Naagin 7.
A source close to the production told News18 Showsha that Malviya is apparently in talks with the makers and might soon be finalized for the part.
However, there is yet to be an official confirmation.
Show history
A look at the previous seasons of 'Naagin'
The first season of Naagin, which premiered in 2015, starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, and Arjun Bijlani as the leads. The show became a quick favorite of the audience.
Roy returned for the second season, but Bijlani was replaced by Karanvir Bohra.
In 2018, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, and Rajat Tokas stepped into the lead roles for the third season.
Season 4
'Naagin 4' failed to replicate the earlier seasons' success
The show's fourth season, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, was released in 2019, with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. However, it failed to recreate the magic of its predecessors and witnessed a drop in TRP ratings.
The show returned for its fifth season, airing from August 2020 to February 2021, with Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal.
After that, Season 6 premiered in February 2022 and starred Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal.