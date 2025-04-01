What's the story

On Monday, Ektaa Kapoor officially confirmed the next season of her popular supernatural thriller series, Naagin, via an Instagram post.

The producer was seen chatting with her team and saying, "It's Eid. Happy Eid. Eid Mubarak. I have to give an Eidi gift to everyone," before inquiring about Naagin 7.

When one team member confirmed that the new season is "on the way," Kapoor added, "Coming soon. Very soon."