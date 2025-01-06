TV actor Muskan accuses Hansika Motwani's family of abuse, fraud
What's the story
Television actor Muskan Nancy James, known for Mata Ki Chowki, has filed a police complaint against her husband Prashant Motwani, and his family, including sister-in-law Hansika Motwani.
The FIR was reportedly filed at Mumbai's Amboli police station on December 18 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
These include 498-A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).
Allegations
James accused in-laws of meddling and demanding expensive gifts
Per TOI, in the FIR, James accused her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani, and sister-in-law Hansika of interfering in her marriage. She alleged that this affected her relationship with Prashant.
Further, she alleged that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and money from her. They also allegedly indulged in fraudulent activities in property matters.
Notably, the couple got married in 2021 but reports of their separation emerged a year later.
Health impact
James claimed domestic violence led to her health condition
James also claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence, which took a heavy toll on her.
The stress reportedly resulted in her developing Bell's Palsy—a neurological disorder that causes face paralysis.
In December 2022, James spoke about her battle with Bell's Palsy on social media.
"It can happen due to a lot of stress, and trauma...It came back recently after I recovered 70% and the last few months have been very stressful for me and my parents."
Marital discord
James and Motwani have been living separately for 2 years
Reportedly, James and Prashant have been living separately for more than two years.
Confirming the FIR, James said, "Yes, an FIR has been registered against Prashant, Hansika, and Jyoti Motwani. I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further."
While Hansika did not respond to the allegations, Prashant stated to TOI, "I am not in the country, and I don't know what you are talking about."