Per TOI, in the FIR, James accused her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani, and sister-in-law Hansika of interfering in her marriage. She alleged that this affected her relationship with Prashant.

Further, she alleged that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and money from her. They also allegedly indulged in fraudulent activities in property matters.

Notably, the couple got married in 2021 but reports of their separation emerged a year later.