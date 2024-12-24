Summarize Simplifying... In short A fire broke out in singer Shaan's Mumbai building, leading to an 80-year-old woman being critically injured due to smoke inhalation.

Fire engulfs Shaan's Mumbai building; 80-year-old woman critically injured

By Tanvi Gupta 11:23 am Dec 24, 202411:23 am

What's the story A massive fire broke out at the residential building of Bollywood singer Shaan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Per reports, the fire broke out on the seventh floor of Fortune Enclave, located in Bandra West, where the singer lives on the 11th floor. A spokesperson for the Mumbai Fire Department confirmed that fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Damage control

Firefighters' swift response prevented further damage

The quick response of the Mumbai Fire Department ensured that the fire didn't spread to other parts of the building. This prompt action minimized damage and protected residents' safety. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with preliminary assessments suggesting a possible electrical short circuit. However, further examination is needed to confirm these details. No fatalities were reported.

Rescue operation

Elderly woman rescued from fire, Shaan and family safe

An 80-year-old woman was rescued from the building after she developed breathing difficulties due to the smoke. She is now in critical condition at a private hospital ICU. All other residents, including Shaan and his family, are reportedly safe with no other injuries reported. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze after nearly two and a half hours of work. Footage captured smoke rising from the apartment window.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video here

Safety measures

'Just to let you know that we are safe': Shaan

Hours after the incident, Shaan shared an official statement on Instagram. "Dear All, As the news spreads about the fire in our building...Just to let you all know that we're safe." "Fire was on the 7th floor We live on higher floors We managed to escape to the 15th floor and Waited to be rescued. To cut a long horrible story short...we are absolutely fine...Waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department."