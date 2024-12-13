Summarize Simplifying... In short The Raj Kapoor Film Festival is set to showcase some of the legendary actor-director's timeless classics.

The lineup includes his debut film 'Aag', international hits like 'Awaara' and 'Shree 420', and the iconic 'Bobby' that marked a turning point in his career.

The festival promises a nostalgic journey through Kapoor's cinematic legacy, featuring enduring onscreen couples, international fame, and cultural phenomena. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Raj Kapoor's classic films are in theaters, starting today

Raj Kapoor Film Festival begins today: Watch these timeless titles

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:07 pm Dec 13, 202401:07 pm

What's the story The Raj Kapoor Film Festival, a tribute to legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor, starts in India this weekend. The festival, organized by PVR and the Film Heritage Foundation, is being held to celebrate Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. It will screen his iconic films at 101 cinemas in 34 cities from December 13-15, making it one of the largest retrospectives dedicated to Kapoor's cinema. Here are eight films you can catch during the festival.

Festival highlights

'Aag' and 'Barsaat': Marking milestones in Kapoor's career

Let's open the list with Aag (1948), a musical drama that marked many firsts for Kapoor. It was his directorial debut and the first film produced under his banner, RK Films. Though not a box office hit, it introduced Kapoor and Nargis as one of Hindi cinema's most enduring onscreen couples. Barsaat (1949), another highlight of the festival, was Kapoor's first hit as a director and enabled him to acquire the legendary RK Studios in Mumbai.

International success

'Awaara,' 'Shree 420,' 'Jagte Raho'

The festival will also include Awaara (1951), the crime drama that gave Kapoor international fame, especially in the Soviet Union. The film was included in Time's All-Time 100 Greatest Hits in 2012. Kapoor and Nargis's chemistry will once again be highlighted in Shree 420 (1955). Another noteworthy inclusion is Jagte Raho (1956), a film about a villager's plight in a city. It won a Certificate of Merit at the National Awards and was a huge success in the Soviet Union.

Festival lineup

'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai' and 'Sangam'

The festival's lineup also features Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), a film produced by Kapoor and the directorial debut of Radhu Karmakar. Alongside Kapoor, the film saw Padmini, Pran, Lalita Pawar in pivotal roles. Another highlight is Sangam (1964), where Kapoor returned to direction with this musical romance. It was reportedly the first Indian film to be shot extensively overseas and became the second highest-grossing film of its decade.

Festival finale

'Bobby': The film that marked a turning point

The festival will end with Bobby (1975), a film that was a major turning point in Kapoor's career. After the debacle of his 1970 directorial Mera Naam Joker, Kapoor directed this youthful love story with newcomers, including his son Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Bobby was not just a commercial hit but also a cultural phenomenon, making it a perfect finale for the festival celebrating Kapoor's cinematic legacy.