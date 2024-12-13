Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix's most-watched series, Squid Game, is now a free-to-play multiplayer video game called 'Squid Game: Unleashed'.

The game, featuring iconic challenges from the series, was announced at The Game Awards in Los Angeles and will be available on Android and iOS via the Netflix app.

By Tanvi Gupta 12:36 pm Dec 13, 202412:36 pm

What's the story In a break from its usual strategy, Netflix has announced that its upcoming mobile game, Squid Game: Unleashed, will be available for non-subscribers for free. The "limited time" offer will begin with the game's launch on December 17. Though the exact length of this free access period is not known, Variety reports that it will last at least until the premiere of Squid Game Season 2 on December 26.

Game details

'Squid Game: Unleashed' promises thrilling multiplayer action

Netflix describes Squid Game: Unleashed as "the definitive Squid Game video game." The game is designed to deliver "fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game." Players can take on friends or foes online, trying to outlast and defeat all other contestants in each twisted tournament. The challenges are based on the series itself, with added games inspired by classic childhood activities.

Official statement

Netflix Games president expressed excitement over 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

Netflix Games President Alain Tascan was excited about the game. "Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched series ever, and we want everyone around the world to be able to take part in its return by making Unleashed available to everyone," he said. Tascan further added that Squid Game: Unleashed is all about playing with (or against) your friends in the iconic games from the series like Glass Bridge and Red Light Green Light.

Game launch

'Squid Game: Unleashed' announcement and gameplay details

The news of Squid Game: Unleashed being free for non-Netflix members was announced at The Game Awards in Los Angeles. Netflix also unveiled new footage from Season 2 of the series at the event. The game, which can be played on Android and iOS platforms, will be launched exclusively on the Netflix app. Its gameplay, as seen in its trailer, resembles Crab Game, an indie game inspired by the Netflix series.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this trailer here