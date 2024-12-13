Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Mohan Babu, accused of attempted murder following an assault on journalist M Ranjith, has apologized.

Babu claims the incident occurred when a large group, including "anti-social elements," intruded his home, causing him to lose control and unintentionally injure Ranjith.

Amidst this, Babu and his sons have been summoned by police over a separate family dispute involving a plot to seize control of his residence.

Mohan Babu admits assaulting journalist in a 'heat-of-the-moment'

Mohan Babu, charged with attempted murder after assaulting journalist, apologizes

By Tanvi Gupta 12:29 pm Dec 13, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has apologized to a video journalist he allegedly assaulted outside his Hyderabad residence earlier this week. The incident took place amid a family dispute involving the actor and his younger son Manoj Manchu. In his apology, shared on social media on Friday, Babu expressed deep regret over the incident and clarified that he had been hospitalized for health reasons, which delayed his apology.

Legal proceedings

Babu's apology followed charges of attempted murder

Babu's apology came after the case against him was slapped with an attempted murder charge. The 35-year-old journalist had lodged a complaint under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS at Pahadishareef Police Station. "Based on the detailed statement of the journalist, the section (in the case) has been altered to Section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS," a senior police official confirmed on Thursday.

Incident details

Journalist alleged unprovoked attack by Babu

The journalist, identified as M Ranjith, had gone to Babu's Jalpally residence on Tuesday to report on the ongoing feud between the actor and his son. In his complaint, Ranjith said Babu confronted him and other journalists aggressively. He alleged the actor grabbed the microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and "attacked" him with it, injuring his head. The journalist claimed the attack was unprovoked and asked police to take appropriate legal action against Babu.

Actor's explanation

Babu clarified circumstances leading to journalist's assault

In his apology, Babu explained that 30-50 people, including "anti-social elements," had barged into his home during the incident. This caused him to lose composure and injure the journalist "in the heat of the moment." He said the media got inadvertently involved in the situation, leading to a deeply regrettable outcome. After his discharge from hospital on Thursday, Babu released an audio clip addressing the controversy and reiterated that he never intended to harm Ranjith.

Read the full statement by Babu here

Ongoing investigation

Babu and sons summoned by police over family dispute

Meanwhile, Babu and his sons Vishnu and Manoj have been served notices under Section 126 BNS. They have been asked to appear before Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, acting as Additional District Magistrate, over the ongoing family dispute and case registration. The family dispute came to light on December 9 when Babu filed a police complaint accusing his younger son and actor Manoj and his wife of scheming to forcibly take control of his Jalpally residence through intimidation.