Gowariker jokes about 'allowing' AR Rahman to work in Hollywood
Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker recently shared a hilarious story about his professional relationship with music maestro AR Rahman. Speaking to Radio Mirchi, he jokingly claimed that he was responsible for Rahman's success in Hollywood. "Even today, I sometimes tell Rahman, 'You should thank me for the Oscars you've won because I allowed you to go to Hollywood.'"
Gowariker and Rahman's collaboration was interrupted by Hollywood
Gowariker revealed that Rahman was initially slated to compose music for his 2008 film What's Your Raashee? However, their collaboration was put on hold when Rahman started receiving offers from Hollywood. That same year, he composed the score for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire which won eight Academy Awards, including two for Rahman himself.
Gowariker praised Rahman's creative process and methodical approach
Gowariker also praised Rahman's creative process, saying that he quickly understands the crux of an idea and visualizes the situation. He said that while this process takes time since it caters to the director's vision and is not an independent album, it is important to respect Rahman's methodical approach. And, that's how musical gems are created.
Rahman's experience on 'Slumdog Millionaire' and subsequent success
Recently, Rahman recounted his own experience of working on Slumdog Millionaire at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He recalled how Boyle had warned him that he could be rejected since multiple composers worked under him. Nevertheless, Rahman took the risk and it paid off handsomely as Slumdog Millionaire won the Academy Award for Best Picture, catapulting Rahman to global fame.