Summarize Simplifying... In short The iconic 'Ruby Slippers' from 'The Wizard of Oz', once stolen by an ex-mobster, fetched a whopping $28M at auction.

These vintage Innes Shoe Co. heels, adorned with hand-sequined silk and rhinestone-rimmed bows, were returned to their rightful owner by the FBI.

Meanwhile, the Oz franchise continues to enchant, with the prequel 'Wicked' raking in $392M globally in just three weeks. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The final price totaled $32.5 million

Stolen 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers fetch $28M at auction

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:50 am Dec 08, 202411:50 am

What's the story A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz has been sold for a staggering $28 million at an auction. The final price, including the buyer's premium, totaled $32.5 million as disclosed by Robert Wilonsky, VP of communications at Heritage Auctions. This sale surpassed initial estimates set by Heritage Auctions which were a modest $3 million.

Auction history

Slippers' journey: From theft to recovery

The slippers, insured for $1 million, were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005 by ex-mobster Terry Martin who falsely believed they were made of real rubies. Martin was charged with theft of a major artwork by the Minnesota US District Court in October 2023. The slippers were recovered by the FBI in 2018 and returned to their rightful owner earlier this year.

Shoe description

The unique craftsmanship of the 'Ruby Slippers'

The Ruby Slippers are a vintage pair of Innes Shoe Co. red silk faille heels. They feature hand-sequined silk georgette on the uppers and heels, white leather lining, and red-painted leather soles with orange felt glued to the front foundation of each shoe. The bows are made of hand-cut buckram cloth and vary slightly in size. Rhinestones rim the bows filled with bugle beads surrounding three center jewels, according to Heritage Auctions's description.

Box office success

'Oz' prequel 'Wicked' continues to dominate box office

The latest entry in the OzVerse, Wicked, has been a box office phenomenon for Universal. The "Oz" prequel, which tells the tale of Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (The Good) before Dorothy's arrival, has earned a whopping $392 million globally through three weeks in theaters. The success highlights the timeless appeal of The Wizard of Oz franchise.